GALVESTON — Anne Willrich Dalehite Sliter passed away in Galveston in the presence of family on September 9, 2022.
Anne worked as a hospitality assistant at The Jesse Tree, a local charitable organization. Among her responsibilities, Anne made coffee and set up the hospitality cart to welcome those seeking help. She believed strongly in the mission and assisted in many aspects of fundraising, including participation with the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, making and decorating ceramic bowls for the annual Empty Bowl Event, and a cameo performance at a Valentine's Day event. Anne's love of accordion music prompted her to pursue lessons and attend the annual National Accordion Association Convention in Dallas, Texas.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband, John Sliter, and her parents, Henry and Virginia Dalehite.
Anne is survived by her brother, Henry Dalehite of Galveston, her sister Ellen Dalehite Wedell and husband Stan of Cedar Park, and their children, Scott Wedell and wife Jamie, Ryan Chris Wedell and wife Caroline, and Daniel Wedell, and her brother Raymond Charles Dalehite and wife Celeste of Galveston, and their children, Jacqueline Dalehite, Kaitlyn Dalehite, Drew Morales, Dylan Morales, Derek Morales, Charles Dalehite, Jennifer Dalehite, and Donovan Dalehite. Anne is survived by one great nephew, Brenton Wedell, and one great niece, Karina Wedell, and many other relatives and friends.
Anne's family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Thursday, September 15, at Sacred Heart Church. A vigil and rosary service will begin at 6:00 pm, led by Ted Hanley.
Funeral mass will be at 10:00 am, Friday, September 16, at Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Stan Wedell, Gerard Coleman, and Anne's nephews.
