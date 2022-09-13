Anne Willrich Dalehite Sliter

GALVESTON — Anne Willrich Dalehite Sliter passed away in Galveston in the presence of family on September 9, 2022.

Anne worked as a hospitality assistant at The Jesse Tree, a local charitable organization. Among her responsibilities, Anne made coffee and set up the hospitality cart to welcome those seeking help. She believed strongly in the mission and assisted in many aspects of fundraising, including participation with the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, making and decorating ceramic bowls for the annual Empty Bowl Event, and a cameo performance at a Valentine's Day event. Anne's love of accordion music prompted her to pursue lessons and attend the annual National Accordion Association Convention in Dallas, Texas.

