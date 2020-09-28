It’s with a heavy heart that the family of Jerry Ann Bowen 84, a 65 year resident of Dickinson, Texas, announces her passing on Saturday September 26, 2020 at UTMB Clear Lake City Hospital, due to a sudden illness.
Jerry was born on February 4, 1936 in North Zulch, Texas, and was the only child of parents Faye and Ray Gustine.
She graduated from Brazosport High School, Freeport, Texas in 1954, as was a 1954 Tennis State Champion in Ladies Doubles.
Jerry was a very dedicated employee of the Monsanto Company, which later became Sterling Chemicals, for 40 years, until she retired in 1996.
Jerry was very active in the Dickinson community, and enjoyed playing tennis, golf, bowling, dancing, listening to music, especially if performed by the Peewee Bowen Band, playing bridge, and competing in local tournaments as a Life Master Bridge Player.
Jerry will be sorely missed by her loving husband of 19 years, Mr. Peewee Bowen, Dickinson, Texas, her son Klay W. Simpson, and daughter in law, Melissa, Johns Creek, Georgia, grandsons Klay W Simpson Jr. and Carter Simpson, stepchildren Deanna Cornell, and husband Bill Clarendon, Texas, Trish Wanek, League City, Texas, Troy Bowen, and wife Tricia, Hallsville, Texas, including several grand, and great grandchildren, along with the many dear friends who Jerry loved very much.
Our family would like to thank the caring medical staff at UTMB Clear Lake for the excellent care they provided to Jerry over the last couple of weeks.
The family, at this time, has requested a private burial ceremony, but will announce a Celebration of Life, in the near future, for Jerry, so all of Jerry’s friends are welcome to attend.
