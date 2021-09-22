Shirley Marie Hatch

TEXAS CITY — Shirley Marie McGehee Hatch of Texas City, Texas passed away on August 7, 2021.
Shirley was the daughter of Grady T. McGehee, Sr. and Ethel Curran, and a BOI (Galveston), on November 28, 1936. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School, then Dominican High School, graduating in 1954.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Ethel Curran Wiginton and Grady Thomas McGehee Sr.; stepfather, Otis Wiginton; brother, Grady Thomas McGehee, Jr.; sister, Judy Lynne Gilmore; and sister-in-law, Jeanne Saenz McGehee.
Survivors include her children, Thomas Hartnett (Linda) of St. Louis, MO; Brenda Hartnett of Santa Fe, TX; Steve Hartnett (Karen) of Dripping Springs, TX; Sandy Hartnett (Sherry) of Conroe, TX; Craig Hartnett (Sandy) of Saginaw, MI; grandchildren, Jennifer Murphree, Joshua Hartnett, Ginny Sturlaugson (Liessman), Miles Hartnett, Stephanie Hartnett, Arianna Czarnecki and Sammie Hartnett; great-grandson, Ari Sturlaugson; sister, Barbara Gilliam of Dallas, TX; brother, Kenneth Wiginton of Houston, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements were provided by James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas, with a memorial service to be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church at 1604 9th Ave N (Palmer Hwy.), Texas City, Texas 77590. A reception will immediately follow at the adjoining Ponzini Family Life Center. Due to the rise in COVID cases, please follow the guidelines and recommendations of the CDC while gathering at larger indoor events.
Shirley was a supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and The Salvation Army. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The Salvation Army, or a charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.