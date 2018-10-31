Dorothy Elizabeth “Dot” Childs
GALVESTON—Dorothy Elizabeth “Dot” Childs, age 90, formerly of Galveston died Monday October 31, 2018 at Magnolia Court Assisted Living Community in Nacogdoches, Texas. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Luis Alonso Portillo Guevara
GALVESTON—Luis Alonso Portillo Guevara, age 54, of Galveston died Friday October 26, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
