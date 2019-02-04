WICHITA FALLS, TX—Miss Adelia B. “Bootsie” Henry died in Wichita Falls, Texas, January 30, 2019. Special thanks go to Michelle Watson, RN, Melissa Carter, and the nursing staff at Hospice of Wichita Falls for the compassionate care they provided her.
Born and raised in Galveston, she is survived by her niece, Stevie Jo Brown; and cousins, Beverly and T.J. Ladusky and Amy Ladusky Raley; Henry Boening and Carol Boening Wyly.
A private service was held in Galveston on February 4, 2019. The service was conducted by Rev. Richard Rhoades of First Lutheran Church in Galveston. Special thanks go to Pastor Doug Guthier of Galveston.
Pallbearers included: Harry Brown, Diaz Murray, Jeff Raley, Brad Wyly and Brian Wyly. Honorary pallbearers included: Nelson David Byrd, T.J. Ladusky, and Bill Wyly.
Memorials may be sent to First Lutheran Church in Galveston, Faith Lutheran Church in Wichita Falls, Hospice of Wichita Falls and the Humane Society of Wichita County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.