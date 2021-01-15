Bennie Warren B W Shaw

PORT BOLIVAR — Bennie Warren Shaw Jr., passed away peacefully at his home, January 13th, 2021.
To his friends and family he was known as B W Shaw of Port Bolivar, Texas. He was born in Galveston, Texas on December 20th, 1939. B W lived in Galveston, Hondo, and Carlsbad, New Mexico. He owned and operated Shaw’s Refrigeration for 30 years, and retired from Galveston County. B W was also a Navy Veteran. He loved the high mountains in New Mexico and trolling for king fish in the Gulf. He was an avid Hunter and fisherman, and also a life member of the NRA. He leaves behind his wife Judy Matijevich Shaw, his sons Barry Shaw and Sammy Shaw, daughters, Sheri Shaw-Cook and Leslie Shaw, Step daughters, Ingrid D’Anna and Kim Woodruff. He leaves behind numerous grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother Dixie Bouse Shaw and his father Ben Warren Shaw.
Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be at a later date.
