Michael Edward Bjerke, 43, passed away in Webster, Texas, surrounded by family on Monday, July 23, 2018. Michael was born February 7, 1975, to Margaret Kathryn Bjerke and Claudio Martinez at UTMB in Galveston, TX.
Michael is survived by parents, wife, Sonsie Dia Bjerke; children, Justin Dario Ray Perez, Rusty Brentyn Dayne Bjerke, Cayla Marie Ellen Bjerke, Reighlyn Elizabeth Platt, and Jenna Laine Bjerke; grandchildren, Kyrie and Kason Bjerke, Anna and Audrey Miller, Adalynn Smith; brothers and sisters, Allen Lane Bjerke Jr. and wife Monica, Steven Dwayne Bjerke, Teresa Beatrice Bjerke, Tammy, Diane, Roland, Robert, Concepcion, Claudio Jr. and Gracie Martinez, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.
He is preceded in death by grandmothers, Margaret “Mimi” Love and Beatrice Silva.
Guests can attend a Celebration of Life Visitation from 2-3 p.m., on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX 77591 with 3 p.m. Memorial Services to follow.
Please visit Michael’s obituary webpage at carnesfuneralhome.com
