TEXAS CITY — Cynthia Michelle Lynn Garcia age 49 of Galveston died Wednesday November 18, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are Saturday at 11:00am, with visitation beginning at 10:00am, Saturday November 21, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Cynthia was born March 8, 1971 in Galveston, Texas to Pete Garcia, Sr. and Beatrice Garza Garcia. She was a member of the Ball High School Class of 1989. After high school Cynthia began her work career at several local restaurants. She also worked a number of years at Wal-Mart in the Bakery and as a cashier. She was a cat lover and she also enjoyed dancing. Most of all Cynthia was a hard working mother and loving grandmother. The true love of her life was to provide for her family and by spending much of her time with her grandchildren giving them all the love she could. As a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church she set an example of Christian love and service for her family to follow. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her kind spirit.
Preceded in death by her grandparents and her father Pete Garcia, Sr., she is survived by her mother Beatrice Garcia; husband Alfonso Guillen; daughters Gina Hernandez and husband Jorge and Veronica Garcia; brother Pete Garcia, Jr and wife Stacie; sisters Juanita Garcia; special cousin Christina Garza and husband Reggie Jackson and her best friend forever Abby Chappa all of Galveston and Barbara Gonzales and nephew Gilbert Esparza both of LaMarque; grandchildren Julio Garcia, Marcus Garcia, Evangelina Hernandez, Nathaniel Hernandez and Antonio Hernandez; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces , nephews other relatives and friends.
Special thanks to Amit and his wife Pretty for support of our Mom.
The family would like to thank her nephew Gilbert Esparza for always being there for her throughout her illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.