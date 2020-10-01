On Sunday, September 27, 2020, Socorro Hernandez Rogers, 91, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Socorro leaves behind a legacy of grace, hard work, generosity and compassion. A devoted employee, Socorro worked at Pilgrims Cleaners in Galveston, TX for 30 years, only leaving to join her husband to run their antique shop.
Known by her loved ones as “Cookie,” Socorro was a proud, doting great-grandmother with a quick and witty, sometimes mischievous, sense of humor. Never one to show up empty handed, Socorro was known for sharing her homemade fire salsa, delicious cakes, seasoned brown-bag fried chicken and her infamous Christmas tamales with family and friends.
Always the first one on the dance floor, Socorro was known to cut a rug. She also never missed a Mardi Gras parade. She loved being under the bright lights of casinos with her sisters by her side, hearing the bells and whistles of slot machines, scratching lottery tickets and winning bingo. Thrifty at heart, she never missed a sale at Palais Royal nor the chance to visit Goodwill. In her free time, she enjoyed visiting the beach, bowling and cruising the seawall on a hot summer day.
Socorro is preceded in death by her loves Richard Rogers and Charles De La Torre; parents Jose and Preciliana Hernandez; brothers Tony, Joe and Henry Hernandez; and sisters Dolores “Lola” Hernandez, Lupe Loubet, Carmen Henderson and Jessie Pena.
Socorro is survived by her brother Dr. Manuel Hernandez; her sister Rebecca Ramirez; children Debbie (Ken) Karam, Larry (Kevin) Rogers, Edward Rogers (Cindy Brooks) and Karen (Jerry) Martinez; her “Numero Uno” Priscilla Gonzales (Dereck) Culver; grandchildren John Karam; Lauren, Mallory, Kristin and Blake Rogers, Edward Rogers, David Benavides, Amanda Gutierrez and Brant, Stephen and Laura Martinez; great-grandchildren Layla, Lyric, Noah and Jacob; and numerous nieces and nephews.
“Her children arise up and call her blessed.” Proverbs 31:28
There will be an intimate service for immediate family members. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Galveston County Food Bank and Galveston County Meals on Wheels.
The family shares a special thanks to Erin Hommel, MD of UTMB Geriatrics; Snehalkar Patel, MD and Perri Winston, NP of Bay Area Cardiology; and Denise Vitek, Erin Mcintyre, Ruth Golden and Teresa Rowe of Faith Community Hospice for their devoted and compassionate care of our beloved Cookie.
