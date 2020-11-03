HOUSTON—
Thomas Alonzo Thompson, Jr., affectionately known as Tommy, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 29, 2020 in Houston, Texas. He was born in Galveston on August 16, 1926 to Thomas A. Thompson, Sr. and Katherine Haley Thompson. Tommy attended Catholic schools on the island and graduated from Kirwin High School in 1944. After graduation, he enlisted into the U.S. Navy and spent two years serving during and after World War II. Upon his discharge from the Navy, he returned to the island. In 1947, Tommy married Estelle Marie Frost, also from Galveston, and moved to Houston so he could attend the University of Houston. After graduation, the family moved to various cities as he pursued his profession as an accountant. They finally settled back in Houston, where Tommy completed his career in the life insurance business. In his mid-life, Tommy and Estelle purchased a house on Offatts Bayou and he became an avid sailor, sailing Sunfish, wind-surfers, and large sailboats around Galveston Bay. He even attempted to twice (unsuccessfully) sail around Galveston Island in his Sunfish!
Tommy was predeceased by his parents, his son William, his brother Patrick, and his cousin and dear friend James Hughes. He is survived by his children: Susan Thompson, Thomas A. Thompson, III (Rai), Carol Weis (Bob), and Stelly Dickerson (Dwight). He is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tommy's ashes will be interred at the Houston National Cemetery for Veterans. No service is planned.
