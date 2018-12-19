Angeline Burton, 62, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Saturday, December 15, 2018.
Angeline was born to Adeline and Rufus Burton.
Angeline was raised Catholic and attended Holy Rosary Catholic and attended Holy Rosary Catholic school and church. Angeline retired from UTMB as a nursing assistant/phlebotomist.
Angeline is preceded in death by her mother Adeline Burton, beloved daughter Lisa Burton, brother Rufus Earl Burton, and sister Alfreda Stinson and special love Eugene Washington.
Angeline is survived by daughter Adrienne Burton, grandchildren Anthony, Adeline, Brittany, Damon and Allen Burton. Great-Grandchildren Kenneth, Amaya and Angel Burton, nephew Rufus Earl Burton Jr. and a host of family and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 10 a.m. with the funeral mass to begin promptly at 12 p.m. Services will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1420 31st, Galveston Texas 77550. Burial to Follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
All Memorial Tributes may be sent to Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765, Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-933-4300 www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com
