April 24, 1946 - December 26, 2018
Mr. Carl Edward Greer, 72, passed away Wednesday, December 26, 2018. Mr. Greer was born April 24, 1946 in Alto, Louisiana.
Funeral services for Mr. Greer will be held Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church in Hitchcock, with a visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque. Pastor Mark James will officiate the funeral service.
