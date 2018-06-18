Herlinda M. Saenz
SUGAR LAND—Herlinda M. Saenz, age 91, passed away Saturday, June 16, 2018 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sugar Land. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
William L. Harding
GALVESTON—William L. Harding, age 79, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2018 at Cornerstone Hospital in Webster, Texas. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Michael E. Callis
TEXAS CITY—Michael E. Callis, 63, received his call into eternal rest on Sunday, June 17, 2018, at his residence. Service arrangement are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Chaney Lee Scott
GALVESTON—Chaney Lee Scott received her call into eternal rest on Saturday, June 16, 2018, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangement are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Donna Sue Francis
DICKINSON—Donna Sue Francis, 65, of Dickinson, Texas died June 18, 2018 in Texas City, Texas. Arrangements pending with Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas.
