DICKINSON—
Mrs. Cecilia Ruiz Brock died at her home on September 19, 2020.
Born and raised in Boquete, Panama, she was the daughter of the late Paulinio Ruiz Gonzalez and the late Cecilia Caballero (Ruiz) Gonzalez. Cecilia is survived by her son, Ivan Menendez and her beloved sisters, Olga LaPorte of League City and Luz Maria Maher of Baton Rouge, LA and many nieces and nephews. She has many devoted friends and colleagues in Galveston County. Cecilia left Boquete in April 1975 to live a new life in the United States with her late husband, Jimmy Monroe Brock. She completed a successful 28 year career with Clear Creek School District, as the school bus driver for special education and was an avid RV traveler, driving to 45 states. Following her retirement, she settled in Dickinson, TX, raising miniature horses and attending Clear Creek Baptist Church.
Services and Interment will be held at a later date in Boquete, Panama with family. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.