Funeral service for Wednesday, February 26, 2020 Feb 25, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fewell Funeral service for James Fewell will be held today at 1:00pm at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesNew restaurants planned for Texas City, developer acquires downtown Galveston buildingOne injured, one arrested in shooting inside Texas City homeThree arrested in connection with Galveston shootingOne person slashed, one arrested in Mardi Gras parking fightThree people who died in Thursday incident identifiedPolice: Homicide suspect kills himself while being pursued by officersCivil lawsuit against Santa Fe veterinarian droppedTrial begins for La Marque teen charged with murdering his pregnant motherOne injured in apparent road rage shooting on causewayWoman sues for damages over fall at Stingaree on Bolivar Peninsula CollectionsPhotos: Second Saturday of Mardi Gras! GalvestonIn Focus: Roughnecks 28, BattleHawks 242020 Texas City Mainland Mardi Gras ParadeIn Focus: XFL Houston Roughnecks CommentedWe must change a Senate that we cannot trust (94)Trump's claims to 'the best' are just plain nonsense (81)Taxpayers should be reimbursed impeachment costs (74)Democrats' hard shift to left root of all evil (65)It's not really that hard to cull falsity from fact (65)For Cornyn, it really is that simple (61)The elephant that's no longer in the room (60)GOP senators must show courage, uphold Constitution (58)Johnson: Peden ad 'racist,' 'discriminatory' and 'a lie' (51)Elections are secure, despite ludicrous allegations (45)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.