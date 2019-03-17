Stacie Lynette Dotson
TEXAS CITY—Stacie Lynette Dotson, 56, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Thursday March 14, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900.
Leslie Charlene Amos
LA MARQUE—Leslie Charlene Amos, 45, of La Marque, Texas passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900.
Antone “Tony” Albonetti, Jr.
GALVESTON—Antone “Tony” Albonetti, Jr., age 90, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at UTMB. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
