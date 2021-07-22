GALVESTON, TX —
Samuel Howard Houston Jr. was born on May 30, 1938 in Egypt, Texas to a union of Samuel Howard Houston Sr. and Marietta Houston. Mr. Houston attended public schools in Galveston and was a proud graduate of Central High School. Mr. Houston served in the military and worked as a server at Gaidos until retirement.
Mr. Houston is proceeded in death by his parents, brothers, Ogene Morris, Herman Houston; sisters Cleoparta Hart, Edna Brown; wife of 30 years Alfreda Houston; sons Arthur Davenport and Samuel Smith; step-daughter Hollye Williams and step-grandson Shaun Arthur Jr.
Mr. Houston departed life on Friday July 9, 2021, at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas.
Mr. Houston is survived by his son Anthony Smith; daughters Denetra Smith (John), Tanya Applin-Norwood (Damon); step-sons, Richard Arthur (Rose), Robert Arthur, Victorain Arthur, John Arthur, Shaun Arthur; step-daughters Vickie Arthur and Gwendolyn Robinson, and devoted caregiver in his final years his granddaughter Ashley Smith. Mr. Houston is survived by numerous grandchildren, great gtanchildren, a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Special thanks to nephew George Morris and devoted friend Dolores Houston.
There will be a visitation at Grace Episcopal Church from 9AM-10:30AM on Saturday July 24, 2021, followed by a graveside memorial at Lakeview cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.