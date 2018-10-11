GALVESTON—
Janie C. Patina Burt, age 81, passed away Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at Ashton Parke Nursing Center. She was born in Gonzales, Texas on December 27, 1936. She worked in the hospitality business as a waitress. She worked in several cities and even saw Elvis Presley at a truck stop in San Antonio, when he got out of the Army. In her later years, she became a nanny and was a caretaker for several households holds here in Galveston. She was a very loving mother.
She was preceded in death by her son Ray Crawford.
She is survived by her son William Burt and his cat Smoky; and numerous other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, with Reverend Raymond Pinard officiating. Visitation will be held prior to service time beginning at 1:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity on one’s choice.
