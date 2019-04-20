Kathi Nelson Flisowski
GALVESTON—Kathi Nelson Flisowski, 60, of Galveston, passed away at UTMB on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Bobby Chasten Fullen
GALVESTON—Bobby Chasten Fullen, 85, of Galveston, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Shirley Ruth McFarland
GALVESTON—Shirley Ruth McFarland, age 82, of Galveston passed away surrounded by her loving family Thursday, April 18, 2019 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Gerald Matthew Jones
LOS ANGELES—Gerald Matthew Jones, age 58, of Los Angeles, CA passed away Tuesday April 16, 2019 at his residence in Los Angeles. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
