August John Janik
SANTA FE—August John Janik, age 83 of Santa Fe, Texas passed away Sunday, July 15, 2018. Arrangements are pending with Scott Funeral Home, (281) 585-1000. www.scottfuneralhome.net
Glen Shifflett
DICKINSON—Glen Shifflett, 83, of Dickinson passed away on Sunday, July 15, 2018. Arrangements are pending at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
James Allen Parkinson
TEXAS CITY—James Allen Parkinson, 88, passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, Texas. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
