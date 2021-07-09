Spells
Services for Joseph Spells will be held at 10:00am, Monday, July 12, 2021 at Fields Johnson Family Mortuary, 3828 Ave. O in Galveston, TX
Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: July 9, 2021 @ 4:40 pm
