GALVESTON — U.S. Navy CPO (RET.) Thomas Wesley Cromer, age 89, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Anderson, South Carolina on February 10, 1931. He joined the U.S. Navy at a young age and proudly served in the Korean War and Viet Nam Conflict. He retired after 22 years of service. While in the Navy he met the love of his life, Theresa Camano, and they were married shortly afterwards. After retiring from the Navy, he went to work at Texas A&M in Galveston on the Texas Clipper Ship as the Operations Officer for 21 years, until retiring from there.
He is survived by his children, Roger Cromer, Amelia “Mimi” and husband Kevin Barr, George Cromer, and Wesley Cromer and wife Veronica; grandchildren, Kristal Cromer Webster and husband Brian, Sara Cromer Seymour and husband Bradley, Amelia Grace Barr, Theresa Marie Barr and partner Terrell Williams, Charles K. Barr, Jr. and wife Bethany, Richard Thomas Barr and wife Karla, Chris Cromer, Katie Cromer, Brittany Cromer and Steven Cromer. Papa Bo leaves behind 8 great-grandchildren to cherish his memory, along with a host of other important family members and friends that he loved dearly. His love for us will forever live in our hearts.
A private family memorial service was held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
