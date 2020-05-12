Funeral services for Wednesday, May 13, 2020 May 12, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hawthorne Viewing service for Luther Hawthorne will be held today at 12:00pm at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesI-45 to be closed both ways all weekendBars in Galveston County have little reason to toast Abbott's ordersIt's going to be a very long summerGalveston requests state help managing tourist crowdsDeath investigation underway after body found at Kahala Beach in GalvestonLeague City offers reward for information about two firesSchools in Galveston County could lose state funding if property values are frozenShriners buys Farley Girls building in Galveston, Marathon closes 14th Street for good in Texas CityAbout 1 in 5 COVID-19 cases in Galveston County showed no symptomsAbbott asks people to keep their distance on beaches CollectionsCOVID-19 can't stop the class of 2020 — high school seniors across the county prepare for graduation CommentedTexas City doctor seems to have forgotten his oath (61)Try to become a newspaper again and report the news (58)Media bias is alive and well (58)The road to economic recovery will be a long one (53)Why not let everybody get infected to create herd immunity? (51)Trump's briefings alone cut through biased media (49)News organizations are largely to blame for it all (48)Anti-media bias based on nonsense, misunderstanding (40)Sex assault allegation raises questions for Biden, Democrats (39)Best COVID-19 news comes through watching briefings (38)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.