Cecil Phillip Wallstein, 78, a resident of Houston for over 50 years, passed away November 5, 2018. He was born August 20, 1940 in Galveston, Texas to Charlotte Aileen and Phillip Clifford Wallstein. A graduate of Ball High School, he also served in the United States Navy as a Signalman aboard the USS Turner Joy and was part of the blockade during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He married Candi Sumner Underwood, and eventually relocated to the big city of Houston. He was employed by Goodyear Chemical for 30 years where he loved to attend company picnics and credit union gatherings. Nicknamed “Broom” by his co-workers, the name stuck and he forged lifetime friendships. An accomplished guitarist, Cecil loved entertaining and was deeply talented. Christmas and other family gatherings were full of song and love. He loved his family and frequently returned to Galveston.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers John Alvis and Franklin Adam. He is survived by his three daughters, Shawna Wallstein of Spring, Texas, Darria Wallstein of Buda, Texas, Cancee Lester and husband Dean of Center, Texas. He also leaves behind his precious grandchildren, Paislea, Cassity, Stratton, Aris, Brynn, Dean, Trace, Trevor and great grandchildren Lily, Everett and Ivy. Cecil is also survived by two brothers, Clifford Wallstein of Lindale Texas and Kenneth Wallstein of Oklahoma and their families as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
A service is planned for family and friends at Lakeview Cemetery on Tuesday Nov 13th at noon, followed by a Celebration of Cecil’s Life. Memorials may be donated to the charity of your choice. Suggestions that would honor Cecil are the National Institute of Health/Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy or any charity that offers scholarships to those pursuing the beauty of music.
