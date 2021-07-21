TEXAS CITY — Lucy Valdez Hatfield was born in Galveston, Texas on November 23, 1959. She passed away Saturday July 17, 2021 at the age of 61 in Texas City, Texas.
Lucy was a lifelong resident of Texas City, Texas and a member of the Texas City Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and MiMi to her 3 grandchildren.
Some of her favorite things were sitting pool side watching her kids and grandkids, family seafood boils, watching the Astros, attending her weekly congregation meetings, Elvis Presley, and spending time with her large extended family.
She is proceeded in death by her father Gene H. Valdez and father and mother in-law Harold and Berniece Hatfield.
Lucy is survived by her husband of 39 years, Kim Hatfield of Texas City; son Cory Hatfield; daughter and son in-law Kristen Hatfield-Trevino and Aaron Trevino; daughter and son in-law Kalie and Paul Garza; grandchildren Cade Hatfield, Kambree Trevino, and Kamila Garza; mother Francisca Ramos; sister and brother in-law Jeanette and George Nix; sister and brother in-law Frances and Ray Pallick; sister and brother in-law Azalia and Richard Alvarez; sister in-law Sheri Adamicik; sister and brother in-law Vicki and John O’Rourke; and many nieces and nephews.
Lucy’s family will receive visitors in the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Fwy. in Texas City from 4-6pm on Friday July 23, 2021. Lucy’s memorial service will take place from 6-7pm.
The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland for the exceptional care she received.
In lieu of flowers, the family and friends who wish to send memorial gifts can donate in memory of Lucy to: the American Diabetes Association (donations.diabetes.org)
