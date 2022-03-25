GALVESTON, TX — Your Hug Meant the World, Nobody else held me so tight, or made me feel so right. No one's eyes shined so bright with love, as my mom, who is now high above. — Tamsen Butler
Our precious mother, Joan Elizabeth Bashor, age 80, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, March 12th, 2022. She was a caring mother, wife, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She was also a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family and community.
Joan was born to Jean and Harvey Bashor on the island of Galveston, TX on July 25th, 1941. She graduated Ball High School, married, moved from the island and raised 3 children before returning to her birthplace for the remainder of her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike (Trout), son Randy (Trout) and brother, Mickey (Bashor). She is survived by her daughter Bethany (Trout), daughter Laura (Goalen), son-in-law Darryl (Goalen), daughter-in-law Peggy (Trout), brother Tobe (Bashor), sister-in-law, Diane (Bashor), sister-in-law Beverly (Bashor) and grandchildren Shaifer (Goalen), Caleb, Kendal, Colton, Kaeden and Carson (Trout) as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Our mother had the biggest of hearts and the sweetest of souls. She taught us honesty, humility, modesty, integrity and most importantly, to always follow your heart. She will forever be a guiding light as we continue her legacy.
Those who knew her, know that she hated being fussed over and never wanted to be the center of attention so her service will be a private ceremony for immediate family only. Friends or family wishing to honor her are invited to make a donation in her name to the Rosenberg Library of Galveston or to any organization dear to your heart in lieu of flowers.
