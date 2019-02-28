Todaro

Graveside services for Joe Todaro will be held today 11 a.m. at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.

DuBose

Funeral services for Gary DuBose will be held today at 12 p.m. noon in the chapel of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.

Rodgers

Celebration of life services for David Rodgers will be held today at 10 a.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home.

