August 8,1937 – April 10, 2020
Tina Lacy was born August 8, 1937 to Oscar Clayton Lacy and Mildred Florene Lacy in Goose Creek, Texas. She was raised in Kilgore, Texas until her junior year of high school when her family moved to Texas City, Texas for her father’s employment. She graduated from Texas City High School in 1955. After graduating she went to work at Texas City National Bank as a Teller. She married Lynn West Honeycutt, Sr. in 1956 and had a daughter in 1957 and a son in 1958. Having a family was her passion. She felt her greatest accomplishment in life were her children and all their children. Tina retired from Union Carbide and then was a substitute teacher for Santa Fe, Hitchcock, and Texas City Independent School Districts. She was a faithful and devoted member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Texas City Chapter of Eastern Star, where she served as an officer. She will be deeply missed by all those she leaves behind.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynda Honeycutt Robinson; son, Lynn West Honeycutt, Jr. and wife Lori; brother, Leonard Clayton Lacy, Sr. and wife Martha Jo; grandchildren, Courtney Elizabeth Lynn Pursley and husband Donny, Caitlyn Rene Robinson, Colton West Honeycutt, Catelyn Jane Bloxom and husband Harrison, Clay Deats Honeycutt; great grandchildren, Caylee Rene Herrington, Fallynn Elizabeth Rae Pursley, Lola Estelle Pursley; niece, Wendy Dawn Lacy; nephews, Leonard Clayton Lacy, Jr. and wife Jodie, Robert Scott Lacy and wife Honey, Daniel Edward Honeycutt; two special loves of her life, Lynn West Honeycutt, Sr. and Robert Bernard Janik, as well as many other loving family and friends.
Proceeding in death were her parents, Oscar Clayton Lacy and Mildred Florence Lacy.
Her animals, shopping, and decorating were his passions, gardening and bird watching were hobbies and her unconditional love for her family was her strength. Tina was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt.
“I had two mothers I claimed. Two different people, but yet with the same name. two separate women, diverse by designed, but I loved them both because they were mine. The first was the mother who carried me here, gave birth and nurtured and launched my career. She was the one whose features I bear, complete with the facial expression I wear. She gave her love, which follows me yet; along with examples in left she set. As I got older, she somehow younger grew, and we’d laugh as just Mothers and Daughters do. But then came the time that her mind clouded so, and I sensed that my Mother I knew would soon go. So quickly she changed and turned into the other, a stranger who dressed in the clothes of my Mother. Oh, she looked the same, at least at arm’s length, but now she was the child and I was her strength. We’d come full circle, we women three, my Mother the first, the second and me. And if my own children should come a day, when a new Mother comes and the old goes away, I’d ask them of nothing that I didn’t do, love both your Mothers as both loved you.”
A celebration of life will be held by family at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date.
