SANTA FE—Charles Lloyd Quebe, Sr. was born September 20, 1950 and passed from this life August 13, 2018. He was born to John Clemith Quebe, Sr. and Florence (Hysmith) Quebe in Galveston, Texas.
He is now reunited with his parents, John & Florence Quebe; sister, Jean (Quebe) Patterson; brother, John Clemith Quebe Jr.; brother-in-law, Mike Bowen Sr.; fur baby, Zoe "Soup" Quebe.
He attended school in Texas City. He worked in the concrete industry over 40 years for both J.W. Kelso and then Dorsett Brothers Concrete where he retired in 2015. He was a member of the Santa Fe Trail riders Club and Southern Trail Riders Club. He also volunteered several years at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo. He was a proud, loving dad and an even prouder PawPaw. His passions were his horses and his cattle and "no show Quebe" could always be found in the barn listening to George Jones.
He is survived by his beloved fiancé, Pamela Wallace; daughter, Kari Nicole Quebe-Hawk (son-in-law, Scott Hawk) and his son, Charles Lloyd Quebe, Jr. (daughter-in-law, Kelly Quebe.); grandchildren, Chase Quebe, Kalei Hawk, Marli Hawk, Jacie Hawk, Cameron Quebe, Kayden Quebe and Carson Quebe; great grandboys, Garon Quebe and Ryatt Hawk; sisters, Ann Bowen, Joan Spain (brother-in-law, A.V. Spain) and Charlene Kelly (brother-in-law, Harold Kelly); brother, Dennis Quebe (sister-in-law, Linda Quebe) and sister-in-law, Kathy Quebe; his best friend, Freckles; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Reverend John Kappe, officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park, under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Pallbearers: Chase Quebe, Cameron Quebe, Carson Quebe, Jimmy Quebe, Arlie Spain, Scott Hawk, Bubba White. Honorary pallbearers: David Crider and Earl Ricicar.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Habitat for Horses, Post Office Box 213, Hitchcock, Texas 77563. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
