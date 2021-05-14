HITCHCOCK — Sandra Ann Adams, 60, of Hitchcock, Texas, made her life transition on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Clear Lake Regional Heart Hospital in Webster, Texas. She was born on June 5, 1960 in Galveston, Texas to Lorain and Fannie Stevens. She attended Hitchcock Public Schools and was a Hitchcock Bulldog graduate, Class of 1979. Sandra attended College of the Mainland. She then became employed by UTMB, where she worked for 20 years. She later became employed as a Customer Service Representative for 22 years with ANICO. Sandra was a very kind and loving person.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Lorain Stevens, and Fannie Stevens.
Services, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11am at Live Oak Baptist Church
1020-32nd St Galveston, TX, Dr. Vernon Baines Officiating.
