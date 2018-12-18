Frances McCabe Merritt, of Dickinson, passed away on November 24, 2018. Frances was born in La Porte on April 26, 1928 and raised in Seabrook TX.
Funeral Mass will be held on December 21, 2018 in the chapel of The Shrine of The True Cross Catholic Church in Dickinson at 10:00 a.m.
Any questions call son Mitch Merritt (281)910-0272
