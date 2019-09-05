Bettye Brown was born on April 25, 1932 in Texas City, Texas. She entered her eternal rest on September 1, 2019.
A home going celebration will be at one o’clock p.m. on Saturday September 7, 2019 at Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 5917 Carver Avenue Texas City, Texas 77591.
