Paul Samual Allison “Bud”, 30, of Texas City, Texas, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at HCA Healthcare Houston.
A Celebration of life will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Emken-Linton funeral home in Texas City.
Paul was born August 10, 1989 in Mishawaka, Indiana.
He is preceded in death by grandmother Suzanne Henry “Suzi Q”, grandfather Larry Henry, brother Paul Allison II.
Survivors include first and foremost his cherished son, Ethan Thomas Smalling Allison; mother, Dianna Herod; fathers, Paul Allison, Walter Herod; sisters, La Jeanna Allison, Karrie Herod; brother, Ray Herod and soooo many more.
In lieu of flowers, just bring all the love you have for Pauley in your hearts. That is the most important to my son, xxxooo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.