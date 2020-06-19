Deacon Alvin Callis, Jr. was born July 30, 1942, in Edna, TX and entered his eternal rest on July 12, 2020 in Webster, TX.
A devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Alvin was employed with HEB in Texas City; and a devoted member of Sanford’s Temple Church of God in Christ.
Cherished memories of his life will forever remain in the hearts of his devoted wife of 30 years, Mrs. Alvin “Louise” Callis; his children, Kevin Callis, Sr., Felecia Callis-Pruitt (Kurt), Shalonda Callis-Turner; extended family children, NiChawndra “Nikki” Lenzy, Teena L. Jackson and Tiffany Jackson-Wilburn (Richard, Sr.); 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; 9 siblings, and a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
A public visitation will be held from 8:30 to 10:00 AM, Monday, June 22, 2020, at Sanford’s Temple C.O.G.I.C. 5508 Phillips St. in Texas City. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held with burial following at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque.
