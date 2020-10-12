Christine Ann Brown (Chris), 71, passed away in her sleep Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Christine was born in Marshalltown, Iowa to Duane and Betty Briggs. Her family moved to Texas City in 1962. She attended school and was a member of the class of 1968. After several years in retail she started at College of the Mainland as a student worker. She earned her associate degree and worked as an administrative for 19 years until she took retirement because of health problems.
She is preceded in death by her parents, 2 aunts, 2 uncles and one cousin. She is survived by her devoted husband, Mike Brown; brother-in-law, David Brown (Maria); sister-in-law, Laura Kovacevich; daughter, Dawn Hogan; son, Fred Davisson; 2 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and 1 stepson. She is also missed by many co-workers and friends, especially Linda and A.J. Alexander. As for her wishes she will be cremated with no service.
