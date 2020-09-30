David Miles Thompson, 79, of Texas City, Texas, passed away on September 24, 2020 in Webster, Texas. David was born to loving parents Miles and Hilda Thompson in Iowa Park, Texas on April 13, 1941. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from June 23, 1959-May 8, 1963 attaining the rank of E-4. David spent most of his career working as an operator for Dow Chemical before retiring after forty years. Even more significant are the years he spent as a loving and caring father, grandfather, and great grandfather, and great-great grandfather. He was a member of the Mardi Gras Krewe Krewe Babalu from 2004 to present. He previously reigned as King in 2016 and held multiple board positions.
David is preceded in death by his parents, Miles and Hilda, and wife, Connie Thompson, daughter, Kristina Thompson and brother, Donald Thompson.
He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Jackson and husband Wess, Katherine Thompson, Sherry Myers, and Shay Mosley; grandchildren, Trevor, Ronnie, and Ginger Jackson, Trey and Victoria Pate, Cameron and Chelce Janacek, Ashley Megress, Brandon Mosley, Matthew Myers, Jr., Haley Mitchum; and numerous nieces, nephews, great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas.
The family would like to give special thanks and consideration to granddaughter Ashley Megress for the loving devotion and care that she provided David in his final days. The family will be forever greatful.
