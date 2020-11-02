Roma Olivia Herbeck

PINHURST — Roma Olivia Romero Herbeck, longtime resident of Texas City, Texas died at the age of 82 on October 23, 2020 at Lawrence Street Health Care in Tomball, Texas. She is survived by her sons Kelly Herbeck (Kathy), Kirk Herbeck (Marcy) and Kris Herbeck (Scott).
To view her whole obituary, please visit www.cashnerconroe.com.
