Patsy of Texas City passed away on Monday, January 21, 2019. She was born December 10, 1937 in Nitro, West Virginia to Clarence Irwin and Ella Nora Clark.
In remembrance of such a beautiful soul; Patsy Roberts 81, enjoyed 61 years of her life as a wife and mother. Her life was shared by many family and friends.
Celebrating her wonderful life is only possible for us to do because she was such a beautiful soul. She filled her life with love for her family and friends.
We have been very blessed to have had the opportunity to share with her many things she enjoyed in this life and the many lessons that she taught us.
Her wisdom was an invaluable gift that will be remembered. She was given the gift of life and she enjoyed it fully; but now she has given that life back to the Lord. It was a hard thing for her to do because of all the joy and love that she gave and received here on this earth. Heaven has taken an angel from the earth.
Patsy was a resident of Texas City for 61 years, formerly from Bacliff. She was a graduate of Dickinson High School. She recently celebrated her 81st birthday and her 61st Anniversary to the Love of her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister JoAnn Berringer. Patsy is survived by her husband of 61 years, James (Jimmy) Roberts, Sr., three daughters: Cathy Roberts, Debbie Roberts (Richard Jaramillo) and Tammy Roberts Crisp (Myron), two sons: Jim Roberts, Jr. and Michael Roberts and her seven grandchildren: Richard, Costanza, Kory, Marissa, M’lynn, Britany and Dalton.
A visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 25, 2019 with the service at 1:30 p.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home with Deacon Arthur Alfaro, officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas. The family would like you to wear RED in honor of Patsy.
