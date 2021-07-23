Gladine Stirman

GALVESTON — Gladine Jones Stirman went to be with her Lord and Savior on
Monday, the 19th of July, 2021 at the age of 91.5. During her final months she was surrounded by loving family members who visited her at The Meridian in Galveston, Texas. Funeral services are 2:00pm Sunday July 25, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Graveside services are 4:00pm Monday at Bear Springs Cemetery in Carbon, Texas. www.carnesbrothers.com
