DICKINSON, TX — Neal Van Dussen was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on November 6th 1925 to Lillian and Dick Van Dussen.

He passed away the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, in Dickinson, Texas, at the age of 96. He would have been 97 on this coming November 6th 2022; the expected date of his funeral ceremony at the National V.A. cemetery of Battle Creek, Michigan, because it was his wish and demand.

