DICKINSON, TX — Neal Van Dussen was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on November 6th 1925 to Lillian and Dick Van Dussen.
He passed away the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, in Dickinson, Texas, at the age of 96. He would have been 97 on this coming November 6th 2022; the expected date of his funeral ceremony at the National V.A. cemetery of Battle Creek, Michigan, because it was his wish and demand.
Neal was the youngest and last one alive out of four children, often referring to them: his brother Joseph, "Joe", his sister "Alma" Marie, his sister Joanna Marguerite, "Joan"; he needed to feel his family linked.
When he was in 10th grade in 1943, Neal left Comstock High School, Michigan, to join the U.S. Navy in time for the W.W.II in the Pacific, until January 18th 1946. Serving as sonarman aboard the USS Samuel S. Miles destroyer escort when was discharged with honor and many medals. Then after, he got his GED and spent two years at Farris College Institute in Big Rapids, Michigan.
All along his life, Neal was a very hard worker, a music and studies lover and a passionate dancer. He married Ann Dempsey on February 6th 1948. They beautifully raised their three children while Neal managed his career in the chemical transportation field, traveling all over the U.S.A. and also to Canada and Mexico. Then moving his family from Michigan to Arizona, then to Texas. In Freeport, Texas, he was in charge of Port Police Survey and Records. After his beloved wife, Ann, passed away at the age of 65, he spent time at sea, sailing around America, taking also some great R.V. trips, continuing to attend the USS Samuel S. Miles reunions and the Galveston Dance Club classes.
Neal's dance partner, Marie, fast became his deep conversations companion, eleven years ago, until they married in June 2016. Naturally, Marie became Neal's warmly dedicated full time caregiver during his last three years of life.
Together they enjoyed the last USS Samuel S. Miles 2017 reunion in Bronson, Missouri, (five last Navy mates out of over 250 aboard the ship in the year 1946). Neal often told Marie how the Navy and Ann shaped the good man he wanted to become. A good man, making many friends and giving all he owned to his children.
Neal is survived by his wife, Marie, his three children, six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. He really was a great man.
Above: Sonarman Neal Van Dussen stands with hands on the telegraph, just as he did 75 years ago on the DE USS Samuel S. Miles, when a kamikaze plane crashed through the gun 10 feet in front of him
