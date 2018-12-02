Josephine Smith
TEXAS CITY—Josephine Smith, 86, received her call into eternal rest on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Lula Berry Davis
HOUSTON—Lula Berry Davis, 77, was called into eternal rest on Friday, November 30, 2018, at Houston Hospice in Houston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Catherine Margaret Cruse
HITCHCOCK—Mrs. Catherine Margaret Cruse, 94, passed from this life Sunday morning, December 2, 2018, peacefully at home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Hayes Funeral Home, (409) 925-3501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.