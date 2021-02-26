Troy Wendel Craft

GALVESTON — On 02/26/2021, Troy W. Craft passed away at home surrounded by his family. He was born August 27, 1937 to JG Craft and Carrie Craft in Bascum, TX. As one of many siblings, he was blessed with a lifetime filled with family and laughter. At a young age, Troy and multiple siblings were sent to Boles Home Orphanage where he spent his early years. As a young man, Troy enlisted in the Army during which time he was stationed in Germany. After completion of his service, he moved to Galveston, TX. While living there, he met the love of his life to whom he was married to for 59 years. The couple went on to have a beloved family that included a son and daughter, three granddaughters, one grandson, and one highly anticipated great-grandson.
Troy was known as a witty, social person who loved to laugh and joke; traits that helped him succeed at a long time career as an insurance salesman for American General. After retirement, he enjoyed fishing and playing shuffleboard with friends. He also enjoyed gathering with his extended family every Sunday for dinner. He could be readily counted upon to debate the politics of the day, and certainly left his family with many, many wonderful memories. Troy will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him for his sense of humor and love for his family.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Craft; son, Bruce Craft; daughter, Pam Craft and spouse, Domingo Lopez; grandson, Jacob LLoreda; three granddaughters: Melissa Deskins and spouse Daniel; Adrianna Lowth and spouse Caleb; and Susan Craft; great-grandson Orlando Perales; 4 sisters: Ruby Burch; Betty Roach and husband Jack; Molly; Mary; 2 brothers, Terry Craft and Cary Dean; sister-in-law, Kathy Craft; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by parents JG and Carrie Craft and 5 brothers: George, Truman, Jerry, Travis, and Barry Craft.
The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to Dr. Jamal Islam of UTMB for his compassionate and truly excellent care over the years.
Pallbearers will be Domingo Lopez, Carl Vincent, Caleb Lowth, Daniel Deskins, Daniel Bertolino, and Carlos Hernandez. Honorary pallbearers are Bruce Craft and Jacob Lloreda.
Funeral services are 10 A.M Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, located at 1201 Tremont St, Galveston, TX,. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery on 57th street.
Masks are required, and we thank you in advance for your compliance.
