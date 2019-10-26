Funeral services for Sunday, October 27, 2019 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Rabe Services for Harry Rabe, Jr. will be held today at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston from 1 to 3 p.m. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesWidowed mother begins an affair with her married brother-in-lawMan arrested for indecency with a childAnglers violating fishing rules has an affect on all of usOut and About: Night at the museums and breast cancer awarenessMan dies while in sheriff's office custodyMan killed in Sunday crash with Galveston trolley busMan, dog killed in crash with Galveston busResidents evacuated after car hit gas line; woman arrestedChild expected to recover after Galveston hit-and-runTexas City man's trial over beaten child ends in mistrial CollectionsPhotos: World Series Game 1Photos: ALCS Game 6Photos: World Series Game 3Photos: World Series Game 2Photos: World Series Media DayPhotos: Ball High vs Fort Bend Hightower High School FootballPhotos: Dickinson vs Clear Falls High School FootballPhotos: Friendswood vs Ball High School FootballPhotos: Clear Springs vs Clear Falls High School FootballPhotos: World Series Travel Day CommentedTrump is over his head and playing the wrong game (141)I'm up for the fight to protect US from Democrats (111)Teachers should educate, not indoctrinate (90)Trump's Ukraine call an attempt to drain the swamp (89)I want to see more items in support of Trump in paper (74)Let's hope history repeats itself in this instance (70)Trump is the worst president we've ever seen (60)Impeachment might be a Democrat suicide mission (49)The definition of true socialism (36)Our representatives must protect America from Trump (28)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.