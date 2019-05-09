Daniel Robert Andrisek, 56, of Dickinson passed away May 8, 2019 in Nassau Bay.
Danny was born June 24, 1962 to Lavenia Jo and Martin Andrisek, in Galveston, Texas. He worked as a millwright for many years. Danny was a loving father and brother and will be remembered as a hard worker and the go-to guy that could fix anything. He loved his family and his animals and was involved with the Bay Area Recovery Center.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife of three years Tina Andrisek, and brother, Michael Joseph Andrisek.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughters Kathryne Kluge and fiancé Carl Dunn, Chelsea Calvin and husband Colton, and Rhianna Barajas; son Jory Butcher and wife Sherri; sister Barbara Garibaldi and husband Bubba, and Beth Buckner and Randy McFall; brothers David Andrisek and Janie Alcala, and Eddie Andrisek and wife Cindy; grandchildren Teddy Dickson and Carson Calvin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
In his honor a visitation will be held 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019, with a celebration of his life, 10:00 a.m., Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas.
