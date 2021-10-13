Jeremy Tyler Myrick

TENNESSEE COLONY — Jeremy Myrick, age 35, of Tennessee Colony, Texas, passed away on Sunday, the 10th day of October 2021. He was born in La Marque, Texas, on the 21st day of May 1986, to parents Larry Dennis Myrick and Tanya O'Callaghan Young.
Jeremy had a good heart and loved his family. He worked hard to make sure they were well provided for and loved. If any of Jeremy's family or friends were ever in need, he would stop what he was doing and run to their aid. Jeremy enjoyed camping and spending time at the river with his buddies and family. He was also very good at fixing electronics and playing video games. Jeremy was a helpful person with an outgoing personality and will be extremely missed.
Jeremy leaves behind his son Jaxon Myrick; stepdaughter, Taylee Rigsby; father, Larry Myrick and wife Mani of Santa Fe, Texas; mother, Tanya Young and husband Bill of Troup, Texas; grandmother, Sylvia O'Callaghan of Dickinson, Texas; sisters, Rebekah Leah Young of Troup, Texas, and Kacie Nicole Young of Tyler, Texas; brother, Jacob Todd Myrick and wife Taylor Ashley Ann Strader of Longview, Texas. He also leaves behind numerous other family members and friends.
A memorial service to honor Jeremy's life will be held privately at the family's home.
Services for Jeremy Myrick are in care of Rhone Funeral Home, 3900 S. State Highway 19, Palestine, Texas. To leave online condolences visit www.rhonefuneralhome.com.
