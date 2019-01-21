John Lawrence LeCompte, age 59 of Alvin, Texas passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019 in Galveston Texas. John was born on April 26, 1959 in Angleton, Texas and was a resident of Alvin for most of his life. He was the sixth child of sixteen children born to Mary Frances and David LeCompte, Sr.
After graduating from O’Connell Catholic High School, John worked hard to achieve a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History from UHCL. John had many jobs over the years with some of his favorites including teaching, substitute teaching, caregiving and tutoring.
He was a committed blood donor having donated many gallons of blood. John was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and a proud member of the Bay Area Serra Club.
John served God actively in many ways as an instituted acolyte, a lector, a minister of communion to the homebound and nursing homes and an ACTS member. He was devoted to taking care of his mother and seeing to her needs. John had many friends and always made time to stop and visit when he ran into someone he knew.
John was preceded in death by his father, David LeCompte, Sr. grandparents, Bill and Annette LeCompte, Robert and Thelma Webber, god-parents, Eugene and Florence LeCompte.
John is survived by his mother, Mary Frances LeCompte, sisters, Rita Louise, Imelda, Anne Marie, Mary, Paula, Sarah, Martha, brothers, David, Robert “Don”, Richard, William “Jody”, Dennis, Timothy, Patrick, George, and their families, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday, January 21, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with a rosary service beginning at 7:00 P.M. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at St. John’s Catholic church. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net
