SANTA FE, TX — Mrs. Linda Jean Almendarez passed from this life Thursday, October 6, 2022, in Galveston.
Linda was born on August 29, 1949, in Galveston — one of 6 children born to Jose and Elia Gomez. She loved being part of a big family, and after marrying Alexander Almendarez, Sr., her family grew even more. She loved her children and especially her grandchildren. She loved to travel in their RV all over the Texas hill country with her husband. Linda enjoyed passing the time by playing cards, cooking and caring for her family, and watching basketball or football to cheer on her favorite teams. Seasonally, she also enjoyed making tamales for her family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Elia (Limon) Gomez; numerous aunts and uncles.
Survivors include her loving husband, Alexander Almendarez, Sr.; children, Alexander Almendarez, Jr. and wife, Connie, Suzette Keaton and husband, Bob, Vicente Almendarez and wife, Amber; siblings, Diane De La O, Larry Gomez, Elia Medrano, Laura Whittington, Mary Carmen Trevino; grandchildren, Rebecca Almendarez, Abigail Almendarez; grandpup, Memphis; special friend, Debbie Garcia; numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, with Mr. Sabino Medrano, Jr. officiating. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
