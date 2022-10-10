Linda Jean Almendarez

SANTA FE, TX — Mrs. Linda Jean Almendarez passed from this life Thursday, October 6, 2022, in Galveston.

Linda was born on August 29, 1949, in Galveston — one of 6 children born to Jose and Elia Gomez. She loved being part of a big family, and after marrying Alexander Almendarez, Sr., her family grew even more. She loved her children and especially her grandchildren. She loved to travel in their RV all over the Texas hill country with her husband. Linda enjoyed passing the time by playing cards, cooking and caring for her family, and watching basketball or football to cheer on her favorite teams. Seasonally, she also enjoyed making tamales for her family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription