Patrocinio Mendoza “Nene” York, of Texas City, passed away on Monday, December 17, 2018 in League City, Texas at the age of 82. She was born on May 30, 1936 in the Phillipines to Godofredo and Patrocinio Mendoza.
Nene earned her nursing degree from Southern Islands Hospital in the Philippines. After traveling throughout the United States and marrying Lem York in 1966, they settled in Galveston, Texas, where they raised three children. Nene worked as an registered nurse for several decades in many hospitals in Galveston, including U.S. Public Health, Shriner's Burns, U.T.M.B., and T.D.C.J. She was a devout Catholic serving Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Patrick's parishes. And she dedicated much of her time to the Filipino Sto. Nino prayer group and annual fiesta.
Nene was preceded in death by her sisters Fortunata “Bebe” Nalada and Thelma Torres, and brothers Wilfredo Mendoza and Filmino Mendoza. She is survived by her husband of 52 years Lem York, daughter Ethel Procell and husband Paul, sons Thad York and wife Kristin, Patrick York and wife Andrea, sisters, Alita Solon and Ruth Paras, brother Godofredo Mendoza, grandchildren Emma York, Madeline York, and Lilly Procell, as well as many other loving family and friends.
The Family will receive friends on Friday, December 21, 2018 from 4-6:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 o’clock p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, Texas 77573. A Funeral Mass will follow on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1224 Cedar Drive, La Marque, Texas 77568. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.