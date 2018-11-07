Orlando L. Battistoni loving father, husband, brother and son passed from this life on October 28, 2018.
Born June 19, 1940 in Galveston, Mr. Battistoni had been a life long resident of Santa Fe.
He spent his younger years in the Rodeo, then worked as a welder in the plants and also as a contractor for NASA where he retired and worked for Galveston Co. Parks. He was a past master of John Mitchell Lodge 1401 in Hitchcock Texas, a Shriner and a Scottish Rite member.
Preceded in death by his parents Orlando Sr. and Stella Battistoni, & wife Doris.
Survivors include his son and daughter Gary and Tracey Battistoni, sister Nancy Doreck, eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two nephews and niece, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at the John Mitchell Lodge, 5826 Delaney Rd., Hitchcock Texas 77563 on Saturday November 10th at 11 a.m. There will be food afterwards, anyone that wants can bring a covered dish there to the lodge.
