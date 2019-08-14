James Arthur Hawthorne of Texas City entered into eternal rest Wednesday August 7, 2019.
His life will be celebrated Friday, August 16, 2019 at McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby Street, La Marque 77568. The viewing begins at 9:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Officiate: Robert Jackson. He shall peacefully rest in Houston National Cemetery.
